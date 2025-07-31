New Domestic Gas Connections to restart in Pakistan; Check Process here

ISLAMABAD – Exciting news for those looking to apply for new gas connections, as ban on new domestic gas connections.

This major policy shift is being hailed as major opportunity for households and businesses, especially in time of growing energy needs and urban expansion. After years of waiting, Consumers can once again apply for new gas connections, with the added advantage of being connected to a more reliable and modern LNG-based supply.

According to insiders, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) already presented comprehensive roadmap to federal authorities for rolling out the LNG-based connections. The proposal includes strict safeguards to ensure transparency, secure investment, and protect the interests of all stakeholders.

Sui Gas Connections

Security Deposit : Applicants will submit a one-time deposit, securing their place in the modern LNG supply system.

: Applicants will submit a one-time deposit, securing their place in the modern LNG supply system. Tariff Commitment : New users will agree to the prevailing LNG tariffs via a signed affidavit.

: New users will agree to the prevailing LNG tariffs via a signed affidavit. Legal Assurance: Applicants will pledge not to challenge LNG pricing, ensuring policy stability and confidence for future infrastructure development.

The new connections will be facilitated through SNGPL’s existing network, but only in areas already integrated with LNG distribution. However, this is expected to expand rapidly as the government ramps up infrastructure development in response to demand.

Those familiar with development are calling this strategic turning point for Pakistan’s energy sector. With natural gas reserves dwindling, this policy offers a sustainable solution by tapping into global LNG markets, ensuring that Pakistan keeps pace with modern energy trends while avoiding future energy crises.

With start of new connections, this will energise households, empower businesses, and pave the way for broader energy reforms.

More detailed guidelines and rollout plans are expected from Ministry of Energy in coming days. For now, citizens in LNG-connected housing schemes can look forward to a new wave of gas availability, with many hoping their areas will soon be added to the growing LNG network.