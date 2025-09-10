MBBS Degrees from THESE Colleges in China, Russia, and Eastern Europe Rejected by PMDC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has taken a major step by rejecting MBBS degrees from non-standard foreign medical colleges. Degrees from colleges in Central Asia, China, Eastern Europe, and Russia have been declared invalid.

PMDC canceled national registration exam for foreign medical graduates, and announced that all exam fees will be refunded. In addition, government and private hospitals have been instructed not to offer house jobs or internships to graduates from unrecognized institutions.

Only MBBS degrees from colleges recognized by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) or directly affiliated with the PMDC will be accepted for registration in Pakistan.

The decision has left already-enrolled students in Central Asia, China, Eastern Europe, and Russia in uncertainty, putting the careers of hundreds of aspiring doctors in jeopardy.

Pakistani students studying MBBS in Russia, and other states often face challenges, especially when enrolling in lesser-known or substandard institutions. Russia, and Eastern EU states are hotspot for medical aspirants for their affordability and lack of entrance exam requirements, several issues have been reported, particularly concerning institutions with low FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) passing rates.

Graduates from some Russian medical universities struggle to pass the FMGE, which is essential for practicing medicine in Pakistan, and this is often due to differences in curriculum, limited exposure.

There have also been cases of fraudulent admissions through agencies promising placements in reputed universities, leading students to pay substantial fees without securing legitimate seats.