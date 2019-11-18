Naval exercise Shaheen Al Jazeera 2019 concludes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A bilateral exercise Shaheen Al Jazeera-2019 between Pakistan Navy’s Special Service Group and Royal Bahrain Defence Force’s Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded at Karachi on Sunday.

Shaheen Al Jazeera is a series of bilateral SOF exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan Navy and Royal Bahrain Defence Force. This exercise, being 13th in the series, continued for ten days.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination & interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in SOF domains. Personnel from both forces mutually benefitted from the exercise which included Maritime Interdiction Operations, SEAL Teams In sertion Techniques and Frogman Operations.

The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated Visit Board Search & Seizure Ops involving Pakistan Navy Ships, Sea-king helicopters, Special Forces’ Boats and combined SOF teams. The closing event was conducted in Arabian Sea off Karachi and was witnessed by Commander Naval Special Force of Bahrain on board Pakistan Navy Ship who appreciated professional conduct of the exercise.