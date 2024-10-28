National Cricket team’s White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten faces issues at PCB

LAHORE – National Cricket team’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten encountered issues with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said the sources on Monday.

Sources said Kirsten disagreed with the PCB over not including his preferred individuals in the selection committee, central contracts, and support staff.

He reportedly wanted players to be placed in preferred categories within the central contracts.

Sources further revealed that, under the PCB contract, Kirsten is required to take one month of leave and work in Pakistan with the team and on cricket for the remaining 11 months.

However, Kirsten insists on only coming to Pakistan during training camps and series.

Sources said that he demanded clarification on David Read’s contract within the support staff, and when this was not provided, Kirsten threatened not to join the national team for the Australia tour.

Kirsten, they said, remained adamant about having his preferred individuals included in the support staff.

Sources added that if the situation with Kirsten is not resolved, Jason Gillespie may be appointed as the interim coach for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours.

PCB officials wish for Kirsten to fully adhere to the terms of his contract.

The PCB officials reportedly took a firm stand, saying that they would not yield to any form of pressure.

They hinted that any further decision is now up to Kirsten.