Australia name squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Australia’s Test stars will miss the the T20 series against Pakistan leaving the door ajar for a new skipper to take the reins

Australia will have a new captain for next month’s T20 Internationals against Pakistan with their Test stars set to miss the series that ends in the same week the Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign begins.

Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Matt Short are in the mix to fill in for Mitch Marsh as T20 skipper against Pakistan after none of the Test incumbents were picked in a 13-man squad for the games in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart.

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

It is an inevitable outcome given the yet-to-be-picked Test squad will assemble in Perth ahead of the series opener against India midway through the three-T20 bout against Pakistan.

The final T20I is being played in Hobart on November 18, with the first Test against India beginning on the other side of the country on November 22.

Andre Borovec will coach the side, a role he previously performed for a five-game T20I series against India tacked on after last year’s ODI World Cup.

Head coach Andrew McDonald, and regular assistants Michael di Venuto and Dan Vettori, will still be in charge for the preceding ODI series against Pakistan before they turn the attention to the Tests and hand over to Borovec for the T20s.