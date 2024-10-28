PTI formally decides to become part of Judicial Commission

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally decided to become part of the “Judicial Commission of Pakistan,” agreeing to nominate members from both houses of Parliament.

PTI’s political committee released a statement following a special meeting.

A comprehensive briefing was provided on the nomination of two opposition members to the Judicial Commission and the related letter from the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The briefing noted that the responsibilities of the 13-member Judicial Commission have been expanded.

The Judicial Commission will now oversee appointments of judges in the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Federal Shariat Court, monitor the performance of High Court judges, and compile their annual performance reports.

The commission is also authorized to suggest suitable candidates for High Court judges and form benches in both the High Courts and Supreme Court.

A third of the commission’s members can call a meeting, and decisions within the 13-member commission will be made by a simple majority.

According to Clause D, the absence of any member will not affect the legitimacy of the commission’s decisions, which will be considered valid despite any absences.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan is intended to be a long-term body, with the two opposition members playing a crucial role in its decision-making process.

The political committee unanimously approved the proposal to join the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

“This decision will be presented to the core committee for endorsement and ultimately to founding chairman Imran Khan for final approval,” said the sources.

There was also consensus on announcement of the two proposed opposition nominees after obtaining formal approval from PTI Founder Imran Khan.

The meeting reaffirmed the party’s firm and principled stance on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.