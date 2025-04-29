BRI, Baku and Beijing: A New Triangle of Trans-Regional Connectivity

In the emerging global socio-economic uncertainty, geopolitical chaos and geo-strategic unilateralism, the Chinese BRI has become one of the biggest “stimulators” of trans-regional connectivity, infrastructure development, hybrid agriculture and, importantly, qualitative industrialization in the world.

It seems that the South Caucasus has become the new “Middle Corridor” of the BRI’s strategic expansion and productivity in the greater Eurasian region, offering hope for greater economic integration, social cooperation and industrial collaboration through global shared prosperity.

Additionally, Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, has completely transformed his economy, community, governance, industry and productive channels through deepening structural reforms, brightening the chances of greater socio-economic prosperity and sustainability in the region.

His policies of peaceful regional cooperation, multiculturalism, modernization, digitalization, AI, science & space, qualitative human resources and diversification of the economy, exports and trading partners have revolutionized his country’s outlook and future prospects.

Being a prominent economic strategist, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev visited Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between the two countries.

This partnership has great significance, reflecting a new phase of cooperation that extends beyond trade and infrastructure to encompass green energy, technology and regional integration.

Xi rightly emphasized that both sides should continuously enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen international collaboration to open a new chapter of all-round cooperation.

He called on both sides to strengthen the alignment of development strategies, promote high-quality BRI and encourage educational, cultural, tourism, youth and sub-national cooperation.

As Baku merges its place in the BRI and advances its role in the Middle Corridor, this visit consolidates Azerbaijan’s strategy of expanding ties with Beijing while simultaneously maintaining relations with the European Union.

During the meeting, Ilham Aliyev showed Azerbaijan’s strong commitment, standing ready to work with China to promote the building of a comprehensive strategic partnership, expand cooperation concerning the BRI, digital economy, green energy and science and technology, deepen exchanges between political parties and people of the two countries and strengthen cooperation in international and regional affairs.

Thus, openness, modernization, digitalization, AI, green technologies, EVs, lithium batteries and, last but not the least, a smart economy have become a new roadmap for both countries under the flagship of the BRI.

To further strengthen BRI cooperation and expansion, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of 20 documents on cooperation in areas such as justice, green development, digital economy, intellectual property rights and aerospace.

Moreover, enhancing the alignment of China’s BRI with Azerbaijan’s Silk Road Revival and 2030 Socio-Economic Development Strategy has become a strategic benchmark for jointly promoting modernization and ensuring sustainable development.

Hopefully, mutual cooperation in diverse sectors of the economy, mainly petrochemicals, metallurgy, textiles, pharmaceuticals and machinery, will expand by integrating digital transformation.

Prioritizing regional transport connectivity, customs efficiency and new express routes between China and Europe via Azerbaijan will further integrate the regional economies and strengthen the Middle Corridor.

Chinese companies will co-develop the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant and participate in an ambitious 2 GW offshore wind project in the Caspian Sea.

These initiatives establish Azerbaijan as both a fossil fuel exporter and a regional clean energy innovation hub.

Baku, seeking to diversify its energy exports and reduce dependency on traditional European and Turkish routes, embraced the initiative through its own infrastructure projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

It appears that the signing of an “Agreement on International Multimodal Transportation” will establish efficient, secure and high-capacity China-Europe-China Trans-Caspian express routes, aiming to enhance customs clearance, improve cargo logistics and reduce bottlenecks along the Middle Corridor.

This trade route traverses China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and onward to Europe.

As the Northern Corridor through Russia faces geopolitical headwinds and the Southern route via Iran remains unreliable, the Azerbaijan Middle Corridor is gaining momentum and strategic appeal.

Obviously, Azerbaijan, with its advanced infrastructure, strategic geography and political stability, emerges as a pivotal node in this evolving trans-Eurasian corridor.

Beijing’s recalibration of the BRI to prioritize the Middle Corridor reflects a shift toward diversified and resilient supply chains, where Azerbaijan stands out as a vital logistical and political partner.

One of the most transformative outcomes of the visit was the expansion of bilateral cooperation in renewable energy, a key pillar of Azerbaijan’s long-term strategy to become a regional “Green Energy Hub.

” Chinese investment and technology, especially in grid modernization, smart energy and battery storage, will play a crucial role in Azerbaijan’s green transition.

This aligns with Baku’s national strategy, “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,” which prioritizes sustainability, economic diversification and innovation.

By enabling these projects, China is not only advancing its global green technology footprint but also supporting a fellow developing country in reshaping its energy future.

For Azerbaijan, this green partnership bolsters domestic resilience, reduces reliance on hydrocarbons and opens up new export opportunities in electricity and carbon credit markets.

Agreements on investment cooperation in digital sectors, coupled with discussions on peaceful space exploration and satellite technology, suggest that the BRI is extending into the technological and digital domains.

These partnerships open the door for the modernization of Azerbaijan’s public services, expansion of e-commerce and acceleration of digital literacy.

Chinese expertise in digital infrastructure—from 5G and AI to e-governance—can serve as a catalyst for Azerbaijan’s tech-driven development ambitions.

In summary, the further increase in economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, with bilateral trade volume reaching USD 3.744 billion in 2024, marking a 20.7 percent increase from the previous year, is a good omen.

China has become Azerbaijan’s fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for 7.9 percent of the country’s foreign trade and leading in imports with a 17.69 percent share.

Currently, 375 Chinese-invested companies, including 298 actively operating businesses, are registered in Azerbaijan, contributing to the growth of Chinese capital in the country.

Baku and Beijing are exploring new sectors of cooperation, particularly in non-oil sectors such as high-tech, innovation and renewable energy.

Significant infrastructure development highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role in the BRI.

Over the past two decades, the country has constructed and upgraded 21,000 kilometers of highways, 335 bridges, 45 tunnels and built 1,500 kilometers of new railways, while modernizing an additional 1,800 kilometers.

These investments support key transport projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor.

Interestingly, the block train consisting of 62 forty-foot containers traveled via Kazakhstan to Xi’an, one of China’s largest inland ports.

The project aimed to deliver 15,000 tons of export cargo, equivalent to 600 containers, from Azerbaijan to China via this route by the end of last year.

It is suggested that cooperation on the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, disaster management, climate change, smart living/economy, AI, quantum technologies, robotic sciences, modern medical equipment, hybrid agriculture, bio-tech, metals & minerals, lithium batteries, green hydrogen power generation and, notably, peaceful nuclear power generation through thorium would be more integrated and meaningful under the BRI.