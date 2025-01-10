AGL36.58▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.65▼ -16.17 (-0.08%)BOP10.14▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.69▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)DCL8.52▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DFML37.88▼ -0.81 (-0.02%)DGKC95.23▼ -2.22 (-0.02%)FCCL33.02▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL16.65▼ -0.99 (-0.06%)HUBC127.29▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.76▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.37▼ -0.56 (-0.08%)MLCF42.22▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)NBP60.76▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)OGDC213.03▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PAEL40.87▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.29▼ -0.34 (-0.04%)PPL183.57▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PRL38.27▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.66 (-0.03%)SEARL95.11▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)TELE8.73▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.71▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET22.58▼ -1.04 (-0.04%)TRG64.36▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)UNITY32.71▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Naqvi vows to strengthen Pak-US ties in meeting with Blome

Resources Being Spent On Public Welfare Maryam
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hosted a farewell meeting with outgoing US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday.

Donald Armin Blome took over the charge of the US mission in Pakistan in 2022 at a time of unique challenges and opportunities.

He was the first full-time American envoy in Islamabad after a gap of almost four years, assuming charge of his assignment when Afghanistan was no longer a dominant issue in bilateral ties following the withdrawal of US forces from the country at the end of a 20-year-long war — the longest in American history.

During his farewell meeting, Naqvi and Blome discussed matters of mutual interest, including the strengthening of Pakistan-US relations and strategies for addressing global challenges such as terrorism.

The minister praised Ambassador Blome’s contributions to fostering ties between the two nations and extended his best wishes for the diplomat’s future endeavours.

The US Ambassador condemned recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, reaffirming the need for global cooperation to combat the menace.

Naqvi echoed the same sentiment, stating, “Terrorism is a global issue that requires a unified response. The international community must collaborate to devise a comprehensive plan for its eradication.”

The interior minister also emphasised Pakistan’s strict stance on illegal immigration, declaring that no unauthorised foreign nationals would be allowed to reside in the country.

Furthermore, Ambassador Blome expressed gratitude for the support he received from Pakistani institutions during his tenure, acknowledging their cooperation in facilitating diplomatic efforts.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha and US Deputy Head of Mission Natalie Baker.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

Debt level, balance of payments under control: Jameel

  • Top News

Power prices may drop by up to Rs12 per unit: Leghari

  • Top News

Resources being spent on public welfare: Maryam

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan’s Internet slowdown lead WhatsApp, other Tech giants to relocate servers overseas

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer