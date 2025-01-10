Naqvi vows to strengthen Pak-US ties in meeting with Blome

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hosted a farewell meeting with outgoing US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday.

Donald Armin Blome took over the charge of the US mission in Pakistan in 2022 at a time of unique challenges and opportunities.

He was the first full-time American envoy in Islamabad after a gap of almost four years, assuming charge of his assignment when Afghanistan was no longer a dominant issue in bilateral ties following the withdrawal of US forces from the country at the end of a 20-year-long war — the longest in American history.

During his farewell meeting, Naqvi and Blome discussed matters of mutual interest, including the strengthening of Pakistan-US relations and strategies for addressing global challenges such as terrorism.

The minister praised Ambassador Blome’s contributions to fostering ties between the two nations and extended his best wishes for the diplomat’s future endeavours.

The US Ambassador condemned recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, reaffirming the need for global cooperation to combat the menace.

Naqvi echoed the same sentiment, stating, “Terrorism is a global issue that requires a unified response. The international community must collaborate to devise a comprehensive plan for its eradication.”

The interior minister also emphasised Pakistan’s strict stance on illegal immigration, declaring that no unauthorised foreign nationals would be allowed to reside in the country.

Furthermore, Ambassador Blome expressed gratitude for the support he received from Pakistani institutions during his tenure, acknowledging their cooperation in facilitating diplomatic efforts.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha and US Deputy Head of Mission Natalie Baker.