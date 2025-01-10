Resources being spent on public welfare: Maryam

Launches Chief Minister Livestock Card in Pakpattan

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that she wanted to come up to the expectations of the people likewise Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Livestock Card” in Pakpattan, she said, “Now public money is being spent on the well being of people. Gray structure of the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology has been completed. We want to build 5 lakh houses during next years. We want to increase the amount for building houses from 15 lac to 20 lac. We are going to launch metro bus project in Gujranwala and Faisalabad from next year. We will give interest-free loans to the youth for employment.”

She added Farmers of Punjab are very happy to get rid of middlemen. After many decades, fertilizer was not sold at inflated price, it was easily available at the fixed rates. She said, “Preparations for livestock vaccination will be increased at the local level.”

Among those who have obtained Livestock Cards also include students who are raising animals as a side business. It is a matter of joy that women have obtained Livestock Cards.

She said, “I announce the project after making it functional exactly toeing the line of Nawaz Sharif’s vision. The public first starts getting fruits of the project, then I come for its launching.

She said that Punjab is the only province where the price of flour and bread is lower than other provinces. I discuss the price of bread with my team on a daily basis.

She said, “Money has been distributed through the Livestock Card for four lakh animals. I have directed to expand the scope of the livestock card. “Compartments and zones are built so that the disease does not spread among animals. We are working on making animal vaccinations in the local market so that they need not have to be ordered from abroad.

“We are introducing QR codes for animal identification. The department will have complete data through the QR code of animals. Farmers have purchased fodder worth crores of rupees through the livestock card. Thousands of calls are made on a daily basis to find out the problems of farmers.”

She said, “A call centre has been set up in CM office for farmers. I overview whole agriculture department data before going to sleep every night.