Nadra fresh NICOP fee in Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham from January 2025

RIYADH – Pakistani citizens living in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can apply for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) for their children and other family members at embassies of Pakistan in the host countries.

The Pakistani Missions in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have a fully functional NADRA office which provides all types of NADRA services including NICOP, CRC, FRC and Biometric Verification of Succession Certificate.

The holder of NICOP can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa. The Pakistani nationals who are going to any Arab country for employment are also required to obtain their NICOP by completing a certain process and paying fee.

Benefits of NICOP for Pakistani Nationals

The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

Fresh NICOP Fee in Saudi Riyals

Nadra offers three categories to apply for the fresh NICOP. The categories include Normal, Urgent and Executives as they have different processing time and fee.

The normal fee for new NICOP in Saudi Arabia stands at 75 Riyal while urgent fee is 110 Riyal and executive fee 150 Riyal.

New NICOP Fee in UAE

The normal fee for new NICOP in the UAE stands at 75 Dirham while Nadra receives 110 Dirham for urgent processing and 150 Dirham for executive category.