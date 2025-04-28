New traceable Parking Slips in Lahore to include QR Codes, Location, and Staff Details

LAHORE – Say goodbye to fake parking slips as Lahore Parking Company introduced new traceable secure tickets.

In bid to curb confusion in parking fees, Lahore Parking Company (LPC) is set to introduce traceable parking tickets, a new system designed to ensure transparency and accountability.

The new parking tickets will feature several key identifiers including QR code, serial number, location, and the worker’s name and ID. This initiative is designed to allow citizens to easily trace the origin of their parking tickets, ensuring that the fees are properly accounted for.

Lahore Parking Tickets

To address any concerns or complaints, Lahore Parking Company made provisions for citizens to reach out via email, toll-free helpline, and WhatsApp. The parking slips will also be color-coded for convenience – blue slips will be used for motorcycles, while green slips will be designated for vehicles.

The introduction of these traceable tickets follows the recommendations of a three-member committee, which includes CFO Muhammad Sherdil, Operations Manager Faizan ul Haq, and Planning Manager Salman Latif.

The committee’s report has been approved by the CEO of Lahore Parking Company, and the new ticketing system is expected to be rolled out in the first week of May 2025.

This move is a part of Lahore Parking Company’s ongoing efforts to improve parking management in the city and enhance the public’s trust in the parking services provided.