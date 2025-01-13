ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Waqar expects tough competitions between Pakistan, India

ABU DHABI – Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis expected tough competition between Pakistan and India during the fast approaching ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy to start next month in Pakistan. However, Pakistan and India matches will be played in UAE.

“I am confident that the Dubai Cricket Stadium will be packed with fans during the match, and we’ll witness an excellent contest,” said Waqar Younis while talking to the local media on Monday.

When asked about resting Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Test series against West Indies following the South Africa series, Waqar Younis commented, “The selectors are following a policy of playing players where and when they are needed, and I believe this approach is absolutely correct,”.

The former star praised Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he was as an exceptional bowler.

“It’s not easy for any batter to face him. The cricketing world needs players like him, and I hope he regains full fitness in time for the Champions Trophy,” said Waqar Younis.

Speaking about the ILT20, Waqar Younis remarked, “This is the third season, and the tournament is improving by every passing year. The quality of pitches is noticeably better this year as the bowlers will not face any trouble.

The performance of UAE cricketers, he said, had also been commendable.

Ali Khan Sharafu played a blistering inning in his team’s opening match. The fans will get to see some excellent cricket throughout the event, he added.