Australia name squad for Champions Trophy 2025

SYDNEY – Australia has named its preliminary 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19 in Pakistan.

Matt Short and Aaron Hardie have earned their maiden national call ups for an ICC event as Australia’s selectors announced an allrounder-heavy squad for next month’s Champions Trophy.

Australia – two-time winners of the 50-over event – today named a 15-player squad for the tournament to be held across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, with no room for Jake Fraser-McGurk after a lean run of scores this summer.

Nathan Ellis has earned a berth after leading Hobart Hurricanes into the KFC BBL|14 finals, one of three changes alongside Short and Hardie from the squad that won the ODI World Cup 14 months ago. David Warner (retired), Cameron Green (back surgery) and Sean Abbott are the players to make way.

Pat Cummins will lead the side but his participation in the tournament remains under a cloud as he is suffering from ankle injury.

The ICC mandated the eight participating nations must name their preliminary 15-man squads five weeks prior to the start of the tournament on February 19, but teams are permitted to make changes until a week before the first game. Any changes after that date require ICC approval.

Australia have been drawn in Group B alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa, with all their round robin matches to be played in Pakistan at Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa