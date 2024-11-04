UAE 30-day visit visa: Requirements, Process and Fee Update

DUBAI – Foreign tourists except some nationals are required to obtain the visit visa before travelling to the United Arab Emirates as they will not be allowed entry without it.

The Gulf country has emerged as a leading tourist destination in short period of time as it offers entertainment activities for travellers from both West and East.

The foreign tourists are granted entry visa for a single visit for the purpose of tourism for a period of 30 or 60 days and the sponsor / host in UAE should be one of the establishments working in the field of tourism. The relevant department receives the prescribed fee and financial security deposit against issuance of the visit visa.

Typically, you need a sponsor in the UAE to apply for the 30-day visit visa. The individual could be an individual, a company or an hotel.

UAE Visit Visa Requirements

One personal photo.

Copy of the passport.

Identity card for the country of origin for some nationalities (Iraq – Pakistan – Iran – Afghanistan).

Medical insurance valid in UAE.

A travel ticket to continue his journey or a ticket to leave UAE.

Hotel reservation or accommodation details

How to Apply for the Visit Visa

The digital channels (GDRFA website / smart application):

The sponsor will login to the smart services system using (UAE pass or username) Search for your required service. Fill out the application information where applicable.

The sponsor can also visit the relevant department to apply for the visit visa for the person, who want to travel to Dubai as tourist.

UAE 30-day Visit Visa Fee Update

As of November 2024, the fee for 30-day tourist visa stands at AED 200.

– In addition to value added tax (5%).

– Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside UAE):

Knowledge dirham: AED 10.

Innovation Dirham: AED 10.

Fee inside UAE: 500 dirhams.

Note: Total amount may vary. The visa may increase or decrease depending on the circumstances surrounding the sponsored person or any other reasons that may require the same.