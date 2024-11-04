AGL37.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)AIRLINK132.5▲ 8.49 (0.07%)BOP5.67▼ -0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.8▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL8.86▲ 0.33 (0.04%)DFML41.04▲ 0.57 (0.01%)DGKC89.6▲ 2.6 (0.03%)FCCL34.95▲ 1.04 (0.03%)FFBL66.38▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.28▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC106.7▲ 2.85 (0.03%)HUMNL13.38▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.92▲ 0.07 (0.01%)MLCF40.6▲ 1.82 (0.05%)NBP58.88▼ -1.82 (-0.03%)OGDC177.51▼ -1.98 (-0.01%)PAEL25.66▲ 0.68 (0.03%)PIBTL5.8▲ 0.1 (0.02%)PPL149.3▼ -2.6 (-0.02%)PRL23.06▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PTC15.02▲ 0.04 (0.00%)SEARL67.68▲ 1.01 (0.02%)TELE7.25▲ 0.21 (0.03%)TOMCL35.85▲ 0.31 (0.01%)TPLP7.38▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.14▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG50.81▼ -0.09 (0.00%)UNITY26.55▲ 0.16 (0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Iranian FM in Islamabad for consultations on ME situation

ISLAMABAD  – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrives in Pakistan today on a two-day official visit.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will hold consultations on the situation in the Middle East and Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations.

During his visit, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. 

The visit will provide an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and Iran on a wide range of areas including trade, energy and security.

Web Desk Staff

