Mohsin Naqvi reviews development projects in Islamabad

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in wee hours of Saturday paid a surprise visit to F-8 and Serena Interchanges projects to review the development and construction work.

Naqvi visited under-construction flyovers and underpasses at F-8 Exchange Chowk interchange and Serena Chowk interchange. He reviewed

ongoing development work and lauded authorities for building underpass of F-8 Exchange Interchange in only 42 days.

Naqvi ordered authorities to ensure greenery around underpasses.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA and project’s contractors was also accompanied the minister during his visit.

Speaking to media, the interior minister said that for the first time in history an underpass had been completed in 42 days. He also urged

authorities to complete development work on other projects of F-8 Exchange Interchange Chowk and Serena Chowk Interchange.

“These projects will resolve the issue of traffic jams in Islamabad,” said the minister.

He announced that F-8 Exchange Interchange project would be inaugurated in February. On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the development and construction work of Serena Interchange on the assigned time period by working round-the-clock.

 

News desk

