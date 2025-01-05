AGL37.78▲ 0.28 (0.01%)AIRLINK217.98▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.93▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY7.55▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.11▼ -0.31 (-0.03%)DFML40.28▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)DGKC102.2▼ -4.56 (-0.04%)FCCL34.83▼ -2.24 (-0.06%)FFL19.32▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUBC131.09▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.56▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL5.18▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.36▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.63▼ -2.55 (-0.05%)NBP66▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC222.08▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)PAEL44.19▲ 0.69 (0.02%)PIBTL8.97▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL193.01▼ -5.23 (-0.03%)PRL43.17▲ 0.93 (0.02%)PTC26.63▼ -0.76 (-0.03%)SEARL107.08▼ -3 (-0.03%)TELE10.15▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)TOMCL35.86▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)TPLP14.51▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)TREET25.95▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)TRG67.28▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)UNITY33.59▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)WTL1.7▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)

Naqvi, Aimal discuss Kurram firing on govt vehicles

Naqvi Aimal Discuss Kurram Firing On Govt Vehicles
Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Awami National Party chief Aimal Wali Khan exchanged views on the firing incident on the government vehicles in Lower Kurram on Saturday.

Aimal Khan called on Naqvi in Islamabad and both the leaders condemned the firing incident on the government vehicles.

During the meeting, they condemned the firing incident on Government vehicles in Lower Kurram’s Bagan tehsil and expressed solidarity with Deputy Commissioner Kurram and other injured individuals.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that anti-state forces attempted to sabotage the peace agreement under the guise of firing, calling it a cowardly enemy’s premeditated conspiracy. However, he noted that their nefarious intentions were thwarted. The Interior Minister said that we are in contact with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the injured Deputy Commissioner Kurram is receiving the best possible medical treatment. He added that the Deputy Commissioner was airlifted to Peshawar via helicopter, emphasizing that his life is of utmost importance.

The Interior Minister appreciated the sincere efforts of security forces and peace jirgas, expressing gratitude to the grand jirga’s leaders. He highlighted that the peace agreement in Kurram will yield far-reaching results, ensuring the protection of life and property.

He noted that important decisions were made during the Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar to ensure lasting peace and public safety. He stated that these decisions are paving the way for sustainable peace in the region.

 

News desk

