Marriyum reviews progress on Pindi’s uplift projects

Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has reiterated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s commitment to serve the masses saying the recent relief in power bills is one example of that commitment.

She was addressing a high-level meeting on Friday to review the development projects in the garrison city, particularly the cleanliness drive under ‘Suthra Punjab’ or Clean Punjab and health and infrastructure situation.

The meeting held at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi was also attended by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema and senior officials of various departments.

They gave a presentation to Marriyum Aurangzeb and Barrister Chaudhry regarding the developmental initiatives and public welfare projects in the region.

The three-hour-long session underscored the government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, improving civic services, and delivering economic relief to citizens.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb commended the district administration for the effective management and for maintaining law and order during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

She appreciated particularly the quick action by the district administration and police regarding crackdown on overcharging transporters and imposition of fine on them.

This shows the resolve of the government to protect the poor masses from the transport mafia, she said and directed the officials concerned to remain vigilant because the episode might repeat as the passengers will be returning from their native towns to the twin cities after celebrating the Eid holidays in next two days.

We have alerted all the district police and the administration to keep check on the local transport mafia in their respective cities and take swift action against overcharging, she said.

She commended the district administration’s efforts to refund overcharged fares to passengers, ensuring public trust and convenience.

The minister also reviewed progress under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign, urging authorities to address lingering gaps in sanitation and municipal services.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Danyal Chaudhry applauded the federal government’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs7.59 per unit for industries, terming it a “transformative step” to alleviate burdens on households and businesses.

He described the move as “a valuable Eid gift to the nation” and praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for prioritizing public welfare.

Barrister Chaudhry expressed confidence that the electricity tariff reduction would bolster industrial growth and serve as a milestone in Pakistan’s economic recovery.

He added, “from infrastructure to healthcare and economic relief, our policies are designed to uplift every citizen.

The PML-N remains dedicated to transforming challenges into opportunities for progress.”