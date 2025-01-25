Moammar Rana’s ‘drunk look’ at movie premiere goes viral; fans react

Filmstar Moammar made headlines for all the wrong reasons as the Lollywood actor was spotted at a movie premier allegedly under the influence and can be seen struggling to stand on his own feet.

Rana, 50, was all over the internet after his appearance at the premiere of his upcoming movie ‘Baap’ which is directed by Syed Noor. With his return to big screen, the movie star grabbed everyone’s attention.

Clips doing rounds online show actor confused, and his co-stars can be seen helping him walk. People around him were quick to notice the condition of showbiz star during the Baap premiere.

Social media users and fans bombarded the viral clips with different reactions, with people expressing concern over his behavior, others have criticized him for allegedly appearing unprofessional at such a public event. Some even suggested that the filmstar was suffering from low blood sugar levels.

The incident also raised concerns with many questioning Rana’s repute. As of now, neither the actor nor his team has publicly addressed the incident, leaving fans waiting for an official response or clarification.