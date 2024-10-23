AGL38.36▼ -0.08 (0.00%)AIRLINK137.81▲ 0.17 (0.00%)BOP5.4▼ -0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.82▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL8▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML45.71▼ -0.14 (0.00%)DGKC82.85▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL30.15▲ 0.61 (0.02%)FFBL57.4▲ 1.47 (0.03%)FFL9.1▼ -0.01 (0.00%)HUBC106.65▲ 1.29 (0.01%)HUMNL14.3▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.57▲ 0.34 (0.08%)KOSM8.04▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)MLCF38.7▲ 0.81 (0.02%)NBP68.69▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)OGDC169▲ 2.03 (0.01%)PAEL25.55▲ 0.37 (0.01%)PIBTL5.97▼ -0.77 (-0.11%)PPL130.94▲ 0.77 (0.01%)PRL23.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PTC15.96▲ 0.3 (0.02%)SEARL65▲ 3.76 (0.06%)TELE7.43▲ 0.4 (0.06%)TOMCL36.05▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP7.91▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TREET14.86▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)TRG45.09▲ 0.23 (0.01%)UNITY25.74▲ 0.2 (0.01%)WTL1.3▲ 0.05 (0.04%)

Mir Hamza ruled out of Rawalpindi Test against England

Mir Hamza Ruled Out Of Rawalpindi Test Against England
LAHORE – Pakistan’s fast bowler Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the Rawalpindi Test against England due to injury before the decisive match.

The sources said Mir Hamza has suffered a minor injury and is experiencing pain in his lower back. He did not participate in either of the practice sessions, opting only for light walking and rest.

On the other hand, England has announced it’s playing eleven for the Rawalpindi Test, making two changes to the squad.

England has decided to field three specialist spinners, including Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, along with leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in the final eleven.

The third Test match between Pakistan and England will be played in Rawalpindi, with the three-match series currently tied at one each.

Web Desk Staff

