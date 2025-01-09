Minimum bank statement requirement for Pakistanis to get UAE visit visa

LAHORE – Pakistan nationals have been facing higher rejection rate for UAE visit visa for several months with reports claiming that the Gulf country has tightened the scrutiny for various reasons.

Reports claim that the UAE visa rejection rate for Pakistanis has surged to 99 percent, incurring financial losses on the applicants who are clueless about reasons behind it.

Amid the disappointing situation, travel agents have claimed that the UAE has imposed strict condition on the visit visa applicants.

The requirements include a confirmed return ticket and hotel bookings, they said, adding that now the applicants will also require submitting a bank statement to prove that they have sufficient funds for their stay in the UAE.

Minimum Bank Statement for UAE Visit Visa

The travel agents said the Pakistanis, who are applying for the UAE visit visa, are now required to submit a bank statement showing minimum Rs1 million in their account.

Meanwhile, the travel agents have urged the Pakistani authorities to take up the issue with the UAE government.

Update on UAE Work Visa

A day earlier, shocking stats were shared in the Senate Standing Committee as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) significantly cut issuance of work visas to Pakistani nationals by 150 percent.

It was revealed that South Asian nation could face economic strain due to the drastic reduction, especially considering $4 billion in annual remittances sent from Gulf nation.

The worrisome situation in work visa approvals is being linked to several reasons, including violations of laws, other regulatory infringements, and reports of Pakistani nationals engaging in begging upon arrival in Dubai and other states.

Two sides engaged in recent interactions to address the issue but there have been no significant changes.

Amid this situation, Senate committee is gearing up to urge PM Shehbaz Sharif, and other high-ups to address issue with UAE authorities to request an increase in work visa issuances.