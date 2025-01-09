Who will be next US ambassador to Pakistan after Donald Blome?

ISLAMABAD – US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has officially completed his tenure as he is holding farewell meetings these days with people trying to know who will replace him as Donald Trump is all set to take office of the US president.

Donald Blome is a career diplomat who served as the US Ambassador to Pakistan since May 2022.

Ambassador Blome previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, as Charge d’Affaires for the U.S. Mission to Libya and as U.S. Consul General in Jerusalem. His overseas postings include Kabul, Cairo, Baghdad, Kuwait, and Riyadh. In Washington he was the Director of the Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs. He speaks Arabic.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, he holds a B.A. and a J.D. from the University of Michigan.

On January 6, Blome held a farewell meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari. Later, he called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

During the separate meetings, the president and interior minister expressed gratitude for Ambassador Blome’s services in Pakistan.

They also acknowledged his role in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations. They also extended his hopes for continued growth in Pakistan-US relations.

Who will be Next US Ambassador to Pakistan?

The decision about appointing a new ambassador to Pakistan is likely to be taken after Donald Trump’s inauguration, scheduled for January 20.

Trump defeated Democrat’s Kamal Harris in a surprise victory in 2024 elections. It is yet to see who will be named as next ambassador to Pakistan, a key ally of the US.