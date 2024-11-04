AGL37.82▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK133.23▲ 9.22 (0.07%)BOP5.64▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.86▲ 0.33 (0.04%)DFML40.94▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC89.69▲ 2.69 (0.03%)FCCL35.06▲ 1.15 (0.03%)FFBL66.54▲ 0.28 (0.00%)FFL10.13▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)HUBC106.56▲ 2.71 (0.03%)HUMNL13.33▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL4.85▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM6.8▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF41.53▲ 2.75 (0.07%)NBP58.65▼ -2.05 (-0.03%)OGDC180.64▲ 1.15 (0.01%)PAEL25.62▲ 0.64 (0.03%)PIBTL5.8▲ 0.1 (0.02%)PPL147.77▼ -4.13 (-0.03%)PRL23.16▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PTC15.2▲ 0.22 (0.01%)SEARL68.69▲ 2.02 (0.03%)TELE7.23▲ 0.19 (0.03%)TOMCL35.94▲ 0.4 (0.01%)TPLP7.36▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.15▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG50.75▼ -0.15 (0.00%)UNITY26.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.21▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Mehwish Hayat Comes Under Fire Over New Music Video With Honey Singh
Collaborations between Pakistani and Indian singers always remain under spotlight and the latest to jump on the list are Indian rapper Honey Singh, and Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat as the duo starred in the new music video for Glory album.

As the collaboration celebrates shared musical traditions and helps bridge cultural divides, the teaser went viral online, creating buzz among fans on both sides of the border.

Fans are excited as Honey Singh made a comeback with his album Glory. With Pakistan’s top actor on the side, the ace rapper can be seen walking with Mehwish and his crew.

As the teaser went viral, it sparked mixed reactions from the public, with many calling out ‘Actor in Law’ star for her bold attire.

Web Desk (Lahore)

