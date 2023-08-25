Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test MDCAT is set to be held next month as thousands of medical aspirants from across Pakistan will take part in the exam.

As the exam is around the corner, UHS has uploaded MDCAT roll number slips on official website.

Candidates, who have applied to appear in exams, can download roll number slips by entering their names and the last four digits of their CNIC/B-FORM.

MBBS and BDS aspirants are advised to bring a hard copy of their admittance card.

Download UHS Admit Card and Roll number slip 2023

As per the rules, candidates can get Admittance Card comprising roll number and test center.

Registered candidates can download the roll number and other details from the Pakistan Medical Commission Portal.

How to download UHS roll number slip

Visit the UHS website www.uhs.edu.pk and click the MDCAT-2023 Admittance Card button shared on the Homepage with effect from August 25.

To get the Admittance Card, candidates will have to enter Full Name and Last Four Digits of CNIC