Pia Flight From Karachi To Lahore Makes Safe Landing Without Rear Wheel

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration comes under fire over safety protocols after troubling incident involving flight PK 306, which landed at Lahore Airport without one of its rear wheels.

The flight of the national air carrier completed its journey safely, but after landing, it was discovered during an inspection that one of the aircraft’s rear tires was missing. Sources revealed that the tire was intact when the plane took off from Karachi, and went missing after that.

The aircraft made a normal landing and removal was only flagged after Lahore’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) notified authorities, leading to the discovery of part of the tire shaft at Karachi airport.

Despite more than 14 hours passing since the flight’s arrival, the missing tire has not been located at either Karachi or Lahore airports. During probe, it was feared that missing wheel may have been caused by an external object striking the runway in port city.

This incident comes at a time when the airline is already under fire over persistent safety issues. The airline has been grappling with public concerns regarding its maintenance and operational safety standards. The discovery of the missing rear wheel has raised serious questions about PIA’s ability to ensure the safety of its passengers, with critics pointing to a potential lapse in routine safety checks and procedures.

Amid media reports, a PIA spokesperson confirmed a formal investigation, reassuring masses that the aircraft’s design ensures the safety of passengers and that this incident would not compromise aviation standards. The airline also dispatched a team to Lahore to investigate the issue further, and both safety and aviation authorities are looking into the matter.

Last year, the European Commission and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted the suspension on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe, after plane crash and a pilot license scandal.

Despite the end of ban, the airline faces challenges like fleet shortages, especially with ongoing privatization efforts.