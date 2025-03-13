Big cut in Buyback Rate for Solar Net-Metering in Pakistan: Full details here

KARACHI – Blow to solar consumers, as government of Pakistan made huge cut in buyback rate for solar net-metering electricity from Rs27 per unit to just Rs10 per unit.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet made the stern decision, leaving tens of thousands of users facing significant losses and uncertainty about the future of their investments.

Under the new net metering policy, the new buyback rate is set to apply to all exported solar electricity, severely impacting those who had hoped to benefit from solar energy savings. The move comes as response to rising number of solar net-metering consumers, which has been increasing rapidly and putting a financial strain on grid consumers.

With number of solar net-metering users climbing to over two lac eighty thousand, Sharif led government took decision to protect grid consumers from growing financial burden.

These cuts in buyback rate are said to result in major losses for those who invested in solar energy with the expectation of higher returns. Many consumers are now questioning whether the financial viability of solar energy is sustainable, with the new rate potentially making solar power a less attractive option for future buyers.

The revised framework will not affect existing agreements under NEPRA Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations, 2015, but new users and future solar installations will face the reduced rate.

Furthermore, the cut in net metering rate is also expected to dampen growth of the solar energy sector, which had been thriving due to a sharp decline in solar panel prices. With the financial burden of Rs159 billion already being shifted to grid consumers, the government’s attempt to curb costs could come at the expense of solar users’ hard-earned investments.

Many critics argue that policy change affects solar net-metering consumers, especially those in major cities, where the solar installations mushroomed. The government’s decision to reduce the buyback rate has sparked a wave of frustration among solar users, with some fearing that it may discourage future investments in clean energy and undermine the country’s renewable energy goals.