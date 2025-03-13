UK College student sells virginity for 61 crore in ‘new era of Gold Digging’

LONDON – A university student from UK decided to cash her virginity for £1.6 million (61 Crore Pakistani rupees) and the 22-year-old does not regret her decision.

After becoming a millionaire, Laura becomes eager to cash out more being a sugar baby to filthy rich men. Despite hailing from a conservative family, she did not want to be single and underprivileged. She saw selling her virginity as a quick way to improve her lifestyle.

The resident of Manchester even revealed her wild adventure as she wooed bids from some of the world’s wealthiest and most influential individuals.

In her story, Laura revealed getting bids from prominent figures across various industries as she ended with a Hollywood celebrity who placed highest bid. The whole thing was done via an escort service and the entire transaction was kept confidential, with the agency ensuring privacy for all parties involved.

“Many women lose their virginity without gaining anything or emotionally, but I have turned it into an asset that will set me up for life,” Laura said.

People were stunned to hear the story of Laura who said the sale involved a medical checkup to verify her virginity, a process that was discreetly carried out in front of the buyer. While some may view the idea of selling virginity as controversial, Laura’s choice sparked a wider debate about how the concept of virginity is viewed in today’s society.

As some raised questions about her decision to sell virginity, it also highlights changing perceptions of this age-old concept.

Despite being in global news, Laura planning to pursue her professional goals while being with a wealthy partner who could provide both emotional and financial support.

Her controversial decision sparked widespread debate, with critics questioning the ethics and implications of milking such thing. Amid widespread debate, the young woman remains confident that she has made the right choice, saying, I’ve set myself up for life. I can now focus on my future without the stress of financial worries.