LAHORE – As Pakistan’s economic and political turmoil deepened, gold prices in the country moved up by thousands of rupees.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that the price of yellow metal (24 carats) moved down by Rs2,900 per tola to settle at Rs235,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs2,486 and was settled at Rs201,193.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved down by $4 and settled at $1,919 per ounce in the week.

Gold remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty, record inflation, and massive devaluation of local currency as investors prefer to buy precious metal as a safe investment.