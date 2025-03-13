Russian President Putin lauds Pak Army’s heroic rescue of Jaffer Express hostages

ISLAMABAD/MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Pakistani armed forces for rescuing hundreds of hostages in the Jaffar Express incident, which is said to be one of the most audacious assaults on Railways in recent years.

Amid global condemnation, Russian President Putin expressed his deepest condolences to Islamabad. In his message to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Russian President denounced the attack as cruel and cynical and praised the swift and decisive actions of Pakistan’s military and law enforcement officers.

Putin praised forces for their bravery and professionalism as they saved numerous lives during the operation, which led to the successful recovery of all hostages.

Putin also reiterated Moscow’s commitment to strengthening its cooperation with Islamabad in ongoing battle against terrorism. “We stand ready to deepen our partnership in addressing all forms of terrorism,” he said, extending solidarity with Pakistan in this time of crisis.

Jaffar Express Hijacking

The attack, carried out by separatist militants, saw a group of 33 terrorists seize control of the train. Pakistani military responded quickly, killing all the attackers and ensuring the safe release of the hostages.

DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif confirmed deaths and revealed decisive action in neutralizing the threat.