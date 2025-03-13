Bahrain National Guard Commander calls on PAF Chief to strengthen military cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Commander of Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad and met with Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the two Air Forces, with discussions covering several key areas of mutual interest.

In the meeting, Air Chief highlighted Pakistan Air Force’s modernization plans, which include smart acquisitions from allied countries, infrastructure upgrades, and revamping training programs to address the evolving challenges of contemporary warfare. He emphasized the long-standing religious and historical ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, which have resulted in a strong and enduring brotherly relationship. The Air Chief reiterated his commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties in military cooperation and training.

General Shaikh Mohammed praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and commended the Air Force’s exceptional progress, particularly in the field of indigenization. He expressed a keen interest in expanding Air Force-to-Air Force cooperation between Bahrain and Pakistan and emphasized the importance of collaboration in modern warfare domains such as Space, Cyber, and Electronic Warfare.

The visiting dignitary also expressed Bahrain’s desire to enhance its technological capabilities and modernize its defense infrastructure, seeking assistance from PAF in establishing training setups for emerging warfare domains. General Shaikh Mohammed noted that his visit would be followed by a high-level delegation from Bahrain’s Air Force to formalize negotiations in these areas.

Both leaders vowed to deepen cooperation in various fields, including training, emerging technologies, and the aviation industry. Later, the dignitary visited the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre at Air Headquarters, where he was briefed on PAF’s operational capabilities.

The meeting underscores the shared commitment of both Pakistan and Bahrain to further reinforce their military partnership, foster collaboration, and strengthen relations between the two nations.