Cakes & Bakes, Servaid, Unique School among 118 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 118 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Lahore yesterday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Shadman and Shah Jamal, 28 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 70 on Wapda Town’s Main Boulevard and Ahmed Chowk for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Cakes & Bakes, Unique School, Servaid Pharmacy, Euro Store, Rainbow Cash & Carry, Dental Arts, restaurants, workshops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.