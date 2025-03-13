Careem joins hands with Islamic Relief to support Orphaned Children this Ramadan

ISLAMABAD – In the spirit of the holy month of Ramzan, Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing services in Pakistan, has partnered with Islamic Relief to support the well-being of orphaned children. Through this initiative, Careem users can opt to donate PKR50 when booking a ride by selecting ‘GO Relief’, with all the proceeds going to Islamic Relief towards providing vital assistance to orphans.

As part of Islamic Relief’s “Be the Hope” campaign – the initiative aims to mobilize donations to provide safety, education, and nourishment for orphaned children. The campaign also extends its reach to children who are deprived of education and those in Gaza, ensuring they receive the care and opportunities they deserve.

This partnership underscores Careem’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community welfare. By integrating technology with charitable giving, Careem continues to create opportunities for people to contribute towards positive change.

Commenting on the initiative, Imran Saleem, Country General Manager at Careem Pakistan, said: “Ramzan is a blessed and joyous month of generosity and giving back. Careem has always been at the forefront of leveraging technology to create a meaningful impact on the lives of people and are always looking for ways to give back to society.”

He further added: “This Ramadan, we are partnering with Islamic Relief to provide our customers with an easy and hassle-free way to contribute to the noble cause of helping orphaned children. I would urge everyone to actively participate and help create a better future for those who need it.”

Speaking about the partnership, Asif Sherazi, Country Director, Islamic Relief Pakistan, stated “We are excited for our partnership with Careem which exemplifies what’s possible when corporates and charities unite with common purpose. Together, we’re providing sponsorship support to orphaned children and showing them that they are valued members of our community. Islamic Relief’s Orphan Sponsorship Programme stands apart with its true one-to-one approach, ensuring every donation continuously supports the same child’s education, healthcare, and psychosocial well-being. Our model enables transformative, long-term change; empowering orphans to rise above their circumstances, access opportunities they deserve, and build better lives for themselves and their families.”

This Ramzan, “Be the Hope” an orphaned child deserves. Your support can help change lives, bring smiles, and create opportunities. Join us in making a difference – because every child deserves a future filled with hope. Islamic Relief, a globally recognized non-governmental organization (NGO), has been working in Pakistan for the past three decades, uplifting communities through sustainable humanitarian and development initiatives.