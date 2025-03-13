Gold prices climb up by Rs2800 per tola to near Record High

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another big hike as prices per tola climbed to nearly Rs 310,000 on March 13, 2025, Thursday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price per tola gold climbed by Rs2,800 to Rs309,300 while 10 grams of 24-karat soared by Rs2,400 to Rs 265,174.

Today Gold Price

Gold Type Price Change New Price Per Tola Rs 2,800 Rs 309,300 10 Grams Rs 2,400 Rs 265,174

Internationally, gold prices moved up by $27 to reach $2,942, up from $2,915. Silver prices, however, remained constant at $33.00 per ounce.