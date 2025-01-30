MD KW&SC assures to form DPC and retirees’ payment issues

Managing Director of Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC), Engineer Asadullah Khan has assured to form of a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) latest by next month. He remarked during a meeting with a delegation led by Aslam Samon, President of the People’s Labour Bureau Deputy General Secretary of the People’s Labour Bureau Karachi, Ameen Baloch, Deputy Managing Director (HR) Muhammad Saqib, and President of the Engineers and Officers Association Nadeem Kirmani, were also present at the meeting. MD KW&SC reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to resolving employee issues and providing better facilities. Asad further said that the adequate measures would be taken in this regard, including the commencement of additional payments for retired employees from next month. A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) will soon be formed to promote senior employees from grades 1 to 15 to the next grade. The delegation highlighted various employee concerns and urged the administration to resolve them on a priority basis. They specifically called for the immediate disbursement of dues for retired employees and payments to hospitals on the panel. In response, the MD KWSC assured the delegation that all issues would be addressed promptly.