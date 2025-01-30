KE holds awareness march in Liaquatabad

K-Electric organized an awareness march and facilitation camp in Liaquatabad FC Area under its “Hum Qadam” initiative, aimed at addressing the electricity-related needs of local residents. The event was designed to offer solutions to various customer concerns, such as new connections, bill payments, meter installations, and other services, enhancing interaction between K-Electric and its customers.

During the inauguration ceremony, K-Electric’s Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer, Sadia Dada, spoke about the company’s commitment to facilitating customers with outstanding dues. She explained that through the “Hum Qadam” scheme, K-Electric aims to provide flexible payment options to help clear dues.

“Our goal is to convert defaulting customers into star customers, empowering them to play a role in our mission of providing electricity for all,” Dada said. She also praised the efforts of the Liaquatabad teams, calling them exemplary, and encouraged other zones to follow their lead.

“K-Electric employees are working tirelessly to improve services and address challenges. The support of regional representatives is crucial to the success of these initiatives,” she added. Local elected officials, including MNA Ahmed Ali Siddiqui and MPA Muazz Mehboob, also attended the event.

They acknowledged K-Electric’s customer-centric approach and urged residents to ensure timely bill payments for continued reliable services. After the inauguration, K-Electric officials led a flag march through the streets of Liaquatabad, which received positive feedback from the community and local leaders.