Dubai tops global cleanliness rankings for fifth consecutive year

Dubai has once again been ranked as the world’s cleanest city for the fifth consecutive year, according to the latest Global Power City Index (GPCI) report issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan. The city has outshone 47 global cities in the cleanliness category, earning a perfect score of 100% in the environment pillar—a key metric used to evaluate the overall global strength of cities.

This recognition highlights Dubai’s continuous efforts to maintain its high standards of cleanliness and environmental sustainability. The achievement aligns with Dubai’s Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which aims to reduce waste production by 18% and achieve 100% waste diversion from landfills by 2041. These ambitious goals are part of the city’s broader vision to enhance sustainability and contribute to global environmental preservation efforts. His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, praised the city’s unwavering commitment to cleanliness, attributing it to Dubai’s forward-thinking vision of becoming the best city to live and work. He emphasized that this consistent leadership in global rankings reflects the city’s dedication to creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment for its residents and visitors.

The success of Dubai’s cleanliness efforts is attributed to the hard work of Dubai Municipality’s teams, which include over 3,200 monitors, supervisors, and engineers. Their dedication has been crucial in maintaining the city’s top cleanliness standards year after year. Additionally, public-private sector collaboration and community support have played vital roles in the city’s ongoing success in this domain.