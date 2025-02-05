Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani’s Wedding Pictures go viral; See full photoshoot here

The star couple, who have been adored by fans for their on-screen chemistry, now shared intimate glimpses of their special day, which took place at the iconic Lahore Fort. In a series of heartwarming snaps on Instagram, the bride radiated beauty in a traditional red and gold bridal outfit, her smile lighting up the historic backdrop.

Amir, looking dashing in a classic ivory sherwani, stood by her side as they exchanged joyful moments under the grandeur of the fort’s architecture.

Mawra Hocane Wedding Pictures

Courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/mawrellous/

One of the most touching pictures features the newlyweds gazing lovingly at each other, captured against the majestic surroundings. Mawra’s caption, “Amid all the chaos, I found you,” along with the hashtag #MawraAmirHoGayi, reflected the couple’s happiness and the beginning of their new journey together.

The wedding photos have quickly gone viral, with fans and celebrities alike commenting on the couple’s undeniable chemistry and elegance. These pictures not only highlight the beauty of the ceremony but also the love and warmth shared by Mawra and Amir, making them the talk of social media.

The couple’s wedding celebrations reportedly kicked off earlier this month, with events held in Lahore and Islamabad, drawing attention from the media and fans alike. As one of the most anticipated weddings of the year, the couple’s wedding pictures have already set a new standard for bridal glamour.

Mawra and Amir’s relationship, which blossomed on-screen in dramas like Sabat and Naim, has captivated audiences. Now, as the couple shares their beautiful wedding moments, fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.