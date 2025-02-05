Cm Laptop Scheme Distribution Date Update Feb 2025

ISLAMABAD – CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 remains all over internet searches as excitement builds among students with the official laptop distribution date set for coming weeks.
As colleges and university students are eager to get their hands on Core i7 13th Generation, sources familiar with development claimed that Laptop distribution will start after Ramadan 2025, with Chief Minister herself looking at the whole progress.
CM Laptop scheme will provide thousands of Core i7 laptops with 13th-generation processors to good-performing students, aiming to support their academic and research endeavors. A key portion of laptops will be awarded to minority students and top performers in Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations.
CM Laptop Scheme 2025
For students, the announcement sparked a sense of hope and excitement, especially those pursuing studies in fields like CS, BS IT medicine, engineering, and agriculture. The provision of these high-performance laptops will enable them to excel in their coursework, research, and future careers.
Registration for CM Laptop Scheme
The registration process saw changes this year, as educational institutions directly compile and submit the data of eligible students to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab for validation. With the list of recipients soon to be finalized, students eagerly await confirmation of their selection.
Eligibility criteria—including those under 22 years of age, domiciled in Punjab, and with a family income of less than Rs 300,000—are eligible to receive the laptops. Students with strong academic records will be prioritized, and some may be required to pass an online exam.
As the distribution date draws closer, the anticipation among students continues to grow, with many seeing this as a transformative opportunity for their educational and professional development. The CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 promises to bring positive change and empower the next generation of students, particularly those from minority and rural backgrounds
Who can Apply?
The following groups are eligible for the distribution:
- First-year students in 4-year BS programs at Medical/Dental Colleges, Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary, and Technology Colleges, who have obtained at least 60% in the last annual exam or 70% in the last semester exam.
- First-year students in 2-year Master’s degree programs who meet the same criteria of academic performance.
- Remaining eligible evening students from last year’s scheme, provided they were already registered or declared eligible, with no new names added.
- Top 100 students from each Provincial, Technical, and Federal Board of Matriculation Exams.
- Top 400 students from Matric and Intermediate exams across other provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.
- New MS, M.Phil., and PhD scholars from public sector institutions in Punjab who have achieved 60% or more in the last annual exam or 70% in the last semester exam and were not part of the previous year’s scheme.
- Top ten students in each department of public sector federal universities in Islamabad and their regional campuses in Punjab.
- 4,000 laptops will be distributed to students from Deeni Madaris, through the Auqaf Department, following merit criteria approved by the Chief Minister.
