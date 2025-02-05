Cm Laptop Scheme Distribution Date Update Feb 2025

ISLAMABAD – CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 remains all over internet searches as excitement builds among students with the official laptop distribution date set for coming weeks.

As colleges and university students are eager to get their hands on Core i7 13th Generation, sources familiar with development claimed that Laptop distribution will start after Ramadan 2025, with Chief Minister herself looking at the whole progress.

CM Laptop scheme will provide thousands of Core i7 laptops with 13th-generation processors to good-performing students, aiming to support their academic and research endeavors. A key portion of laptops will be awarded to minority students and top performers in Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations.

For students, the announcement sparked a sense of hope and excitement, especially those pursuing studies in fields like CS, BS IT medicine, engineering, and agriculture. The provision of these high-performance laptops will enable them to excel in their coursework, research, and future careers.

Registration for CM Laptop Scheme

The registration process saw changes this year, as educational institutions directly compile and submit the data of eligible students to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab for validation. With the list of recipients soon to be finalized, students eagerly await confirmation of their selection.

Eligibility criteria—including those under 22 years of age, domiciled in Punjab, and with a family income of less than Rs 300,000—are eligible to receive the laptops. Students with strong academic records will be prioritized, and some may be required to pass an online exam.

As the distribution date draws closer, the anticipation among students continues to grow, with many seeing this as a transformative opportunity for their educational and professional development. The CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 promises to bring positive change and empower the next generation of students, particularly those from minority and rural backgrounds

Who can Apply?

The following groups are eligible for the distribution: