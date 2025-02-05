Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani get married in intimate ceremony

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and actor Ameer Gilani, who have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The much-loved couple, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, shared their wedding moments with fans through stunning pictures on social media, leaving everyone in awe.

The couple’s special day took place at the historic Lahore Fort, offering a breathtaking backdrop for their celebration. Mawra looked absolutely radiant in a traditional red and gold bridal outfit, with her smile lighting up the surroundings. Amir, equally charming in a classic ivory sherwani, stood by her side, and the pictures captured their shared joy beneath the grandeur of the fort’s majestic architecture.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with heartfelt congratulations for the newlyweds, celebrating their union. The couple’s chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, has always been adored, and this new chapter in their lives has left fans excited for what the future holds.

Mawra and Amir’s wedding celebrations, which began earlier this month, have been the talk of the town, and these beautiful wedding pictures have only added to the excitement. Here’s wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness!

Lately, Mawra dropped a story at the wedding plans, teasing her followers with the caption, “I do I do I do! Wedding venue finalized,” followed by, “We’re all set.. Only need to find the groom now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan 🧿 (@irfanistan)

Much of the wedding’s details, however, remain under wraps. Fans are anxiously awaiting more information, but the couple has kept quiet about specifics, adding an air of mystery to the much-awaited event.

For the unversed, Mawra gained recognition for her role Indian movie Sanam Teri Kasam. She also appeared in several other projects.

With the wedding festivities already underway, the excitement is building as fans eagerly await the couple’s big day, anticipating a star-studded celebration of love.