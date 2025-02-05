Pakistan Gold Price jumps by Rs5300, nearing Rs3lac per Tola on Feb 5 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices touched a historic high, heading to Rs3 lac per Tola as rates climbed by massive Rs5,300 to Rs299,600 per tola on Wednesday.

Data shared by Sarafa Assocition shows gold prices touching unprecedented levels, with the price per tola hovering around Rs299,600. The price of 10 grams also saw significant increase of Rs4,158, settling at Rs256,859.

Gold Items Price Increase Gold per Tola 299,600 +5,300 Gold per 10 Grams 256,859 +4,158

This dramatic rise in gold prices is attributed to heightened fears surrounding a potential trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Globally, gold price hit a record high on Wednesday, moving around $2,865 per ounce, with $50 increase.