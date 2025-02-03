Rakhi Sawant gets wedding proposal from Mufti Qavi, but there’s a catch

LAHORE – Pakistani infamous cleric Mufti Abdul Qawi adds fuel to Rakhi Sawant’s romance saga as he proposed Bollywood actor as latter expressed a desire to tie the knot with a Pakistani man.

Qavi who remained part of several scandals, again appeared in a viral interview this time for a marriage proposal to 1920 star. Known for his involvement in various high-profile scandals, Qavi added another name to the list.

The 46-year-old announced plans to get hitched to Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, but Khan turned down the proposal. She confirmed their love marriage, despite their countries being different. Rakhi shared that she prayed for a devout Muslim husband during her visits to Mecca, and she captured attention from everywhere.

Rakhi now finds herself at the center of another dramatic twist. Mufti Qavi has expressed his interest in marrying the reality TV star, but with one unusual condition: his mother’s approval. “I will marry Rakhi Sawant only if my mother allows me to,” Qavi stated, adding that he would not pursue any other marriages after that.

Mufti Qavi x Rakhi Sawant

As Rakhi Sawant continues to capture the spotlight with her bold and ever-evolving personal life, Mufti Qavi’s proposal adds yet another layer to her ongoing relationship saga.

Rakhi has been frequent subject of media attention due to her personal life. After marrying an NRI man, Ritesh, in 2019, their marriage ended in divorce by 2022. She later remarried Adil Khan Durrani in May 2022.

also made headlines in 2018 when a dance battle with wrestler Rebel led to an injury. In 2017, she faced criticism after making controversial remarks about Sage Valmiki and appearing in court wearing a burqa.