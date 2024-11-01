Matthew Miller addresses questions about Imran Khan’s release

WASHINGTON – US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller provided a policy statement in response to questions from journalists regarding Pakistan’s political situation, specifically on the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, during a routine press briefing.

According to an international news agency, a journalist asked about a letter written by 60 U.S. lawmakers to President Joe Biden calling for Imran Khan’s release, which some have attributed to the influence of a “Jewish lobby.”

In response, Matthew Miller stated that he had seen such comments on social media and a few stories referenced by the journalist, but said, “We do not know who is behind the circulation of this information.”

Miller emphasized that discussions involving senior U.S. officials or members of Congress should focus on issues, avoiding references to their religion or sexual orientation.

Another journalist asked about a claim by PTI senior leader Latif Khosa, suggesting that if Donald Trump were elected president, Pakistan’s political landscape might shift in Imran Khan’s favor, potentially leading to his release.

The journalist also mentioned Khosa’s claim that U.S. diplomat Donald Lu was involved in a conspiracy to oust Imran Khan as prime minister, asking Miller’s view on the matter.

In response, Matthew Miller reiterated, “I don’t know how many times I’ve addressed this. Every time, I’ve stated that it’s not true.”

The journalist then asked if involving the U.S. president, presidential candidates, and diplomats in Pakistani politics was appropriate.

Miller responded, reiterating that the legal proceedings against former Prime Minister Imran Khan are a judicial matter for Pakistan.

He stated that allegations of U.S. officials’ involvement in Pakistani politics are baseless, emphasizing that the U.S. played no role in Imran Khan’s removal, a point he has clarified numerous times.

He added that Pakistan’s political matters should be decided by its people in accordance with their own laws and constitution.