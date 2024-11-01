Punjab Green Tractor Scheme balloting held – Check draw results 2024

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday held digital balloting under Green Tractor Scheme for farmers.

The balloting was held at a ceremony where Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and several other officials were also present.

During the ceremony, the chief minister handed over tractors of first three winners.

Green Tractor Scheme 2024 Balloting Results

The first three winners of the balloting include Muhammad Yasin, son of Muhammad Ashraf of Okara, Talib Hussain, son of Muhammad Hussain of Chakwal, and Ghulam Akbar, son of Haji Ghulam Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The further results of the Green Tractor Scheme will be updated here as soon as they are available online.



The Punjab government received over 1.5 million applications under the programme.

Green Tractor Scheme

Earlier this year after coming into power following the Feb 8 elections, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the “CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme” for farmers across the province as part of the measures being taken by the provincial government to facilitate the growers.

The approval had been granted in a meeting chaired by Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. During the meeting, a detailed briefing had also been given on the Kissan Package.

Under the scheme, 9,500 tractors will be distributed among the farmers. Each tractor will come with a subsidy of Rs1 million for landowners with up to 50 acres.