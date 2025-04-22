Update on Punjab school summer vacation 2025 amid rising temperatures

LAHORE – As the Met Office has predicted above normal temperatures in ongoing month of April amid fears of further intensity in hot weather in coming months, officials of the Punjab government are mulling over a schedule for the summer vacation 2025 for schools.

Amid intense heat and the possibility of a heatwave, the School Education Department has requested Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to begin the summer holidays from June 1, 2025. However, considering the severity of the heatwave, the proposed date could be changed.

Punjab Education Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo stated that despite concerns about the heatwave, the department has suggested vacation dates as per the annual academic calendar. However, if the heat intensifies, an early start of the holidays cannot be ruled out.

Summer Vacation 2025 for Schools

He added that they have requested the chief minister to approve the holidays starting from June 1. The final approval will come from the chief minister with weather conditions and expert forecasts taken into account.

Earlier in the month, the Punjab government has reduced school hours by 30 minutes. The new schedule has been in effect since April 7 and will continue until October 15.

Schools now open at 7:30 am, with closing times varying for single and double shifts.

Although school hours have been adjusted, many parents remain concerned about their children’s health in the intense heat.

They are urging the government to officially announce summer vacations as soon as possible to protect students from the impact of the heatwave.