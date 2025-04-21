AGL63.07▲ 0.62 (0.01%)AIRLINK180.17▼ -1.22 (-0.01%)BOP11.42▲ 0.25 (0.02%)CNERGY8.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.72▲ 0.45 (0.05%)DFML43.83▲ 0.1 (0.00%)DGKC127.47▲ 2.47 (0.02%)FCCL46.52▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL16.3▲ 0.64 (0.04%)HUBC145.24▲ 2.47 (0.02%)HUMNL13.1▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.67▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 3.93 (0.06%)NBP88.38▲ 1.17 (0.01%)OGDC212.23▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PAEL47.89▲ 1.29 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL170.81▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PRL34.67▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC22.64▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)SEARL95.83▲ 0.88 (0.01%)TELE7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL34.36▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TPLP9.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)UNITY27.87▲ 0.51 (0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

New LESCO rule bans Smart Meter purchases from Market for Solar Setup full details here

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has directed consumers to follow new official channels for Smart Meter Procurement amid recent crisis related to LT Smart AMI meters.

As per recent directives from government electric distribution company, there will be a ban on private purchase of LT Smart AMI meters, particularly those used in solar energy systems amid complaints regarding the unavailability of certified meters and other issues.

LESCO directed all its operational offices to stop the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) that previously allowed consumers to purchase smart meters from the open market. Instead, consumers will now receive formal demand notices for the installation of company-provided smart meters.

LESCO Smart Meter Update

In recent months, LESCO allowed consumers to procure meters independently through NOCs due to a shortage in the utility’s own stock as Consumers were unable to complete the installation process due to the absence of necessary inspection certificates, leading to delays.

Amid growing demand and confusion, LESCO now received fresh stock of smart meters and has started issuing demand notices accordingly. Officials stated that this move aims to streamline the process, ensure compliance with technical standards, and prevent unregulated installations.

New Lesco Rule Bans Smart Meter Purchases From Market For Solar Setup Full Details Here

Consumers are advised to wait for official communication from LESCO regarding their demand notices and refrain from attempting to purchase meters from the market.

LESCO moves to Install New High-Tech Meters in THESE Areas

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

