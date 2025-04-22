Three short films reflect Canada’s diversity, peace & tolerance

Canada continues to work with Francophonie countries, Pakistan for equitable world: Daniel

On the second day of the Francophonie Film Mela, three short Canadian films— ‘The Girl with the Red Beret,’ ‘No Fish Where to Go’ and ‘Trécarré’—were screened with key messages on community, peace/tolerance and unexpected journeys.

Peace and coexistence are also the core values of the Canadian society, said the Charge d’Affaires, High Commission of Canada, Mr Daniel Arsenault while introducing the films from Canada’s National Film Board.

They are not just films, they in fact reflect the diversity of Canada, its inalienable belief in coexistence and respect for others’ rights and the power of caring and sharing.

The Girl with the Red Beret (La Fille au Béret Rouge), was an animated 5-minute movie about a girl who takes a ride on the Montreal metro, which becomes the unlikely venue for a strange and wonderful musical journey.

The audience enjoyed the theme and playful and adventurous spirit of the girl.

‘No Fish Where to Go’ (Nul Poisson ou Aller) was the second 12-minute short animated film by Nicolae Lemay & Janice Nadeau.

It is a brilliant and heart-wrenching tale that explores intolerance and traumatic situation experienced by a group of refugees.

The movie talks about compassion and the human experience through the eyes of two young girls who became good friends despite being on opposite sides of civil war.

As the situation escalates one of the two friends has to leave the locality along with her parents however, before going she hands the water bowl with her fish to her friend.

She promises to take care of the fish and in return gives her own shoes to her departing friend.

Last but not the least was Trécarré, a documentary of about 30 minutes.

“Generations of rebellious musicians give bluegrass an Acadian accent in the vibrant musical community of Saint Mary’s Bay, Nova Scotia.”

Tracing a personal connection with the film (Trécarré), the CDA Canada informed the audience that he happened to be from the same region of the French speaking community.

“I come from a Francophone community in eastern Canada, and, like many other Canadians, enjoy making connections through French language and culture.

I am a minority within a minority.”

About the weeklong Francophonie Film Mela, he said it was the pillar of the Francophonie countries’ this year.

This year, we are pleased to work closely with other diplomatic missions where French is spoken to present the first Week of Francophonie in Pakistan, to celebrate French language and culture in all their diversity.

About the International Organization of La Francophonie, Mr Daniel Arsenault said that 55 years ago, Canada was a founding member of the International organization of the Francophonie.

English and French are Canada’s two official languages, the same way Urdu and English are Pakistan’s two official languages.

“Both languages are central parts of our culture, our history and our heritage,” he said.

About relations with Pakistan, he said, “Canada continues to work in solidarity with all its fellow francophone countries and friends like Pakistan for a more peaceful, democratic, sustainable, and equitable world.”