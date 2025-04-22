Intermediate exams 2025 delayed for three weeks; here’s why

QUETTA – Intermediate annual exams 2025 have been postponed for the period of three weeks in Balochistan, leaving students surprised.

The announcement was made by Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Muhammad Ishaq as the exams were originally scheduled to begin today, April 22.

He said a new date sheet for the annual exams will be released in a few days.

Why the Exams Were Postponed?

The intermediate annual exams 2025 have been postponed due to the boycott by the Professors and Lecturers Association.

The intermediate examinations were set to begin today, April 22, with 100,937 students expected to participate.

A day earlier, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) postponed the intermediate annual examination 2025 for nine days despite alerts of extreme heat.

The first phase of annual exams of the pre-engineering, pre-medical and science general group of part I and II were schedule to being on April 28. Now, they will now start from May 6 or later, reports cited sources as having said.

The delay in the first phase will ultimately affect the exams of Commerce and Arts Group, which were to be taken in second phase.

The board officials said the decision has been taken due to unavailability of exam centres, change in results of first-year results due to grace marks decision and others.

It all started when the schedule of matric exams, which were to start on March 15, were delayed after some private schools associations argued that it would be difficult for students to appear in exams during the holy month of Ramazan.

Keeping in view the concerns, the Steering Committee of the board approved a new schedule for matric exams, stating that they will begin on April 8.

The matric exams are set to conclude on May 2 and later the exam centres will be available for inter exams.

As per the reports, the intermediate exams would commence from May 6 or later.