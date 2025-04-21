AGL63.07▲ 0.62 (0.01%)AIRLINK180.17▼ -1.22 (-0.01%)BOP11.42▲ 0.25 (0.02%)CNERGY8.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.72▲ 0.45 (0.05%)DFML43.83▲ 0.1 (0.00%)DGKC127.47▲ 2.47 (0.02%)FCCL46.52▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL16.3▲ 0.64 (0.04%)HUBC145.24▲ 2.47 (0.02%)HUMNL13.1▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.67▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 3.93 (0.06%)NBP88.38▲ 1.17 (0.01%)OGDC212.23▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PAEL47.89▲ 1.29 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL170.81▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PRL34.67▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PTC22.64▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)SEARL95.83▲ 0.88 (0.01%)TELE7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL34.36▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TPLP9.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TREET21.03▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)UNITY27.87▲ 0.51 (0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Interest Free Mobile Phones To Soon Be Available On Installments Under Latest Govt Scheme
ISLAMABAD – Over 75percent of Pakistan’s total population has mobile phone but million still don’t cannot get Mobile Phones. To address the issue, Pakistani government is set to roll out phones on Installments without interest to boost digital connectivity.

Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima announced that much-awaited “Smart Phones for All” policy is in its final stages. This groundbreaking initiative will provide low-income individuals with smartphones through affordable installment plans, further promoting digital inclusion across the country of over 242 million.

She revealed plan in her address in ICT seminar, sharing good news about the policy, shedding light on potential to transform connectivity. The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom operators, aims to ensure that smartphones become more accessible to the general public, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Minister also highlighted government’s commitment to improving internet access, especially in remote areas. Universal Service Fund (USF), tasked with providing internet services to underserved regions, has already connected 30 million people to the internet in recent years. This year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated a significant 23 billion rupees budget to further expand USF’s efforts.

Pakistan is witnessing economic revival, and our focus is on ensuring that every citizen has the tools to participate in the digital economy,” Fatima said. She also mentioned that over 1.2 million laptops have been distributed to students, enhancing educational opportunities nationwide.

As part of the government’s broader digital strategy, three “Smart Villages” have been launched in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

SmartPhone for All Program

As per available information, smartphones worth up to Rs1lac will be available on easy installment plans. The scheme is designed to benefit a wide range of individuals, including students, professionals, and low-income citizens, who can now get their hands on smartphones with a minimum down payment.

The installment payment duration will vary by up to 1 year, making it easier for people to manage their finances while enjoying the benefits of modern technology. Citizens with valid ID cards are eligible to participate in this program, opening up opportunities for millions of Pakistanis to own smartphones without the burden of interest payments.

Iphone 17 Air Rumoured Specs Price And Other Details

The scheme specifically targets underprivileged individuals to stay connected, access educational resources, and benefit from the growing digital economy.

Smartphone for All: Here’s how to apply to get mobile phones on easy installments

Web Desk (Lahore)

