Did Blue Origin fake viral Space flight ft. Katy Perry? Internet users question mission’s authenticity

WASHINGTON – American space technology giant Blue Origin’s latest spaceflight, which featured pop star Katy Perry, remained in the spotlight amid a plethora of conspiracy theories surrounding private space exploration, as netizens cast doubts on its authenticity.

The flight, aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule, which lasted over ten minutes and took the celebrity passengers into space, provided a brief yet thrilling experience. As the mission gained attention, conspiracy theorists began circulating claims that the event was staged, with some even suggesting that the footage had been enhanced with computer-generated imagery or filmed in a studio.

Those raising questions get attention on social media as the New Shepard capsule appeared spotless after re-entry, despite the intense heat typically associated with atmospheric re-entry.

Another point that confused everyone was the casual attire worn by the celebrities, which stunned them. Astronauts usually wear specialised pressure suits; the passengers on this mission were dressed in casual clothing. This has led some to argue that the flight was simulated rather than real.

Another point of contention was the capsule’s door opening inward after landing. Conspiracy theorists noted that real space capsules typically have doors that open outward for safety reasons, further fueling doubts about the flight’s authenticity.

Despite multiple theories, Blue Origin has not officially responded to the allegations. However, aerospace experts have defended the mission, explaining that the New Shepard capsule is designed for suborbital flights, which generate minimal heat during re-entry.

Amid divided debate, many users even praised the mission as a success for private space exploration, while others continue to argue that it was a PR stunt. On social media, debates rage over whether the flight was a genuine scientific achievement or simply another example of Hollywood-style spectacle designed to capture the world’s attention.

What’s Next for Blue Origin?

Despite the contrasting statements from the public, Blue Origin remains firm in its stance that the mission was real, and the company’s commitment to advancing space tourism and exploration remains unchanged.