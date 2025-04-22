Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate today – 22 April 2025

KARACHI – Omani Rial buying rate in Pakistan strengthened slightly as it stood at Rs723.79 while the selling rate at Rs730.5 on Tuesday, April 22, in open market.

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Currency exchange involves the conversion of one currency (e.g., Pakistani Rupees) into another (e.g., US Dollars, Riyal and others) or vice versa.

The Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs723.79 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs723,790 in Pakistani currency.

Oman is the third largest employer of Pakistani expatriates in GCC region after Saudi Arabia and the UAE and there are 360,000 Pakistanis working in Oman.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that Pakistani remittances surged to an all-time high of $4.1 billion in March 2025, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

On the other hand, UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupee rate stood at Rs76.42 on Monday, 11 April 2025, amid ongoing tariff war among leading economies.

The selling rate for the AED in Pakistan also registered no change trend its value as it is available for Rs76.92 in local currency market.